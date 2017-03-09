Sri Lanka-Bangladesh Scoreboard

GALLE, Sri Lanka (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday at the end of Bangladesh innings on the third day of the first test between Sri Lanka and Bangladesh:

Sri Lanka 1st Innings 494 all out

Bangladesh 1st Innings

(Overnight 133 for two)

Tamim Iqbal run out (Dickwella) 57

Soumya Sarkar c Kumara b Lakmal 71

Mominul Haque lbw b Perera 7

Mushfiqur Rahim b Herath 85

Shakib Al Hasan c Dickwella b Sandakan 23

Mahamudullah Riyad b Kumara 8

Liton Das c Gunaratne b Herath 5

Mehedi Hasan lbw b Perera 41

Taskin Ahmed lbw b Perera 0

Subashis Roy not out 0

Mustafizur Rahman c Mendis b Herath 4

Extras: (6lb, 3w, 2nb) 11

TOTAL: all out 312

Overs: 97.2.

Batting time: 414 Minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-118, 2-127, 3-144, 4-170, 5-194, 6-192 7-298, 8-298, 9-308, 10-312.

Bowling: Suranga Lakmal 14-0-42-1, Lahiru Kumara 16-1-70-1 (3w), Dilruwan Perera 19-4-53-3 (1nb), Rangana Herath 26.2-4-72-3, Lakshan Sandakan 22.-5-69-1 (1nb).

Toss: won by Sri Lanka.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Aleem Dar, Pakistan.

TV Umpire: Sundaram Ravi, India. Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.