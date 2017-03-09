New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

8:22pm Thu 9 March
DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Thursday on the second day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval:

Stephen Cook lbw b Boult 3

Dean Elgar c Watling b Wagner 140

Hashim Amla b Wagner 1

J.P. Duminy c Taylor b Wagner 1

Faf du Plessis c Boult b Neesham 52

Temba Bavuma c Watling b Boult 64

Quinton de Kock c Wagner b Patel 10

Vernon Philander b Boult 21

Keshav Maharaj c Neesham b Boult 5

Kagiso Rabada b Patel 4

Morne Morkel not out 0

Extras (4b,1lb,2w) 7

TOTAL (all out) 308.

Overs: 122.4. Batting time: 494 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-20, 3-22, 4-148, 5-242, 6-265, 7-279, 8-298, 9-308, 10-308.

Bowling: Trent Boult 32.4-12-64-4 (2w), Neil Wagner 31-8-88-3, Jeetan Patel 33-12-85-2, Mitchell Santner 18-5-32-0, James Neesham 8-2-34-1.

Tom Latham c de Kock b Philander 10

Jeet Raval c Elgar b Maharaj 52

Kane Williamson not out 78

Ross Taylor retired hurt 8

Henry Nicholls c Amla b Maharaj 12

Jeetan Patel not out 9

Extras (6lb, 2nb) 8

TOTAL (for three wickets) 177

Overs: 55. Batting time: 240 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-117, 3-165.

Still to bat: James Neesham, B.J. Watling, Mitchell Santner, Neil Wagner, Jeetan Patel, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 14-3-46-0, Vernon Philander 14-4-37-1 (2nb), Morne Morkel 10-3-26-0, Keshav Maharaj 16-3-57-2, J.P. Duminy 1-0-5-0.

Toss: won by South Africa.

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena, Sri Lanka, and Bruce Oxenford, Australia.

TV umpire: Rod Tucker, Australia. Match referee: David Boon, Australia.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

