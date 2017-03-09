NZ 177-3 at stumps on day 2, 1st test vs. South Africa

DUNEDIN, New Zealand (AP) " Scores at stumps Thursday on the second day of the first cricket test between New Zealand and South Africa at the University Oval:

South Africa, 1st Innings 308 (Dean Elgar 140 not out, Temba Bavuma 64, Faf du Plessis 52; Trent Boult 4-64, Neil Wagner 3-88, Jeetan Patel 2-85).

New Zealand, 1st Innings 177-3 (Kane Williamson 78 not out, Jeet Raval 52; Keshav Maharaj 2-57).