Allrounder Stoinis to replace Marsh for final 2 India tests

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) " Allrounder Marcus Stoinis has been called in as a replacement for the injured Mitchell Marsh for the final two tests of Australia's tour of India.

Cricket Australia said Thursday that Stoinis, who is playing Sheffield Shield cricket for Victoria in Alice Springs, will fly to India at the conclusion of the match against Western Australia, likely on Sunday.

Marsh will return home after sustaining a right shoulder injury, having made 48 runs and bowled just five overs in the series, which is level at 1-1.

The third test begins on March 16 in Ranchi, with the fourth scheduled for March 25-29 in Dharamsala.