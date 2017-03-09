Cricket: Black Caps get back into first test

By Andrew Alderson at University Oval

New Zealand earned parity with South Africa on the second day of the first test, fighting back to dismiss the tourists for 308.

The Proteas went to lunch at 301 for eight and returned to see Jeetan Patel bowl Kagiso Rabada with an arm ball, and Trent Boult flatten Vern Philander's stumps with a yorker.

The bowlers deserved reward for toil which saw six wickets fall for 79 across the day.

Boult finished with the best figures of four wickets for 64, but the highlight came with Neil Wagner's dismissal of Dean Elgar for his highest test score of 140 in the opening session.

Elgar looked to pull, but the ball was too quick for him on an unresponsive wicket. Wagner secured the edge and B-J Watling pouched the catch, earning redemption after dropping Elgar on 36.

Watling struggled in other aspects of his work as he returns after resting a sprained right knee in a three-week lay-off following the Bangladesh series.

The veteran wicketkeeper also missed a run-out of Philander which could have had South Africa nine-down and facing a half-hour extension to the session.

The slip cordon, who use Watling's positional judgment as a gauge, sometimes seemed set too deep with the lack of bounce from the pitch. That resulted in one Elgar edge falling short of first slip Ross Taylor when the opener was on 132.

Conversely, Wagner completed his selection brief with a symphony of energy and toil after getting picked as the second pace bowler ahead of Tim Southee.

His spell of one for 29 from 11 overs was inspirational, especially given 15 of the runs were conceded from the last three overs. He finished with three for 88.

Patel got in on the act, dismissing Quinton de Kock for the third successive time in international innings. He flighted the delivery and de Kock looked keen to drive but the ball ballooned to a diving Wagner at point. Patel also removed the South African wicketkeeper in the last two ODIs.

Boult complemented the effort by getting Temba Bavuma to glove a ball down the legside while encroaching across the crease towards off stump.

Bavuma's fifth test half-century was a vital contribution, especially in a fifth-wicket stand of 104 with Elgar. He left with a bizarre wagon wheel where none of his 64 runs were made anti-clockwise between point and mid-wicket.

- NZ Herald