Join all the action from the day two of the first test between the Black Caps and South Africa.

South Africa begin the day on 229 for four with Dean Egar on 128 and Temba Bavuma on 38.

The pair have put on 81 runs for the fifth wicket and helped rescue the South African innings after the tourists were 22 for three in the first session.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm

Ball-by-ball commentary



Scoreboard



- NZ Herald