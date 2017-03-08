Cricket: Black Caps on top at lunch

South African captain Faf du Plessis might be debating the merits of his decision to bat as his side went to lunch at 63 for three on the opening day of the first test in Dunedin.

Du Plessis broke a run of 22 consecutive toss-winning skippers who decided to field first in New Zealand-hosted tests. However, that bravery was betrayed by his top order as the hosts shut down the run rate and cranked up the pressure.

The most nervous man at the venue was presumably Mike Davies, a groundsman in his maiden test.

Davies pitch struggled for bounce and carry initially - B-J Watling took a few deliveries around his boots - but the sun baked it enough to have the odd ball humming by lunch. Davies could afford to build up an appetite.

Strike bowler Trent Boult led the way with a nine-over spell which included the lbw of Stephen Cook who failed to play a shot. He conceded eight runs and delivered five maidens.

Boult's role, where he pitched up and regularly convinced the batsmen to play and miss, was crucial in the absence of Tim Southee on selection rather than injury or compassionate grounds for the first time since New Zealand played India at Hyderabad in August 2012.

The logic of the omission was presumably that Neil Wagner will do more work off the wicket than Southee will in the air across the course of the test.

Southee made way for off spinner Jeetan Patel who joined slow left-arm orthodox bowler Mitchell Santner. New Zealand looked to benefit from turn shown on the block in two November Plunket Shield matches. Both games produced draws where seam and spin shared the spoils. In the second match, between Otago and Wellington, Patel took six wickets for 55 before rain intervened.

Patel finished the opening session with figures of none for 27 off 12 overs.

His entry into the attack in the sixth over provided a surreal feel to play. The on-filed decision felt like they belonged on the sub-continent, yet it was a crisp 15-degree Dunedin autumn morning.

The last time New Zealand played two spinners at home was when Patel and Daniel Vettori teamed up against Australia at Hamilton in March 2010.

Jimmy Neesham got the nod ahead of Colin de Grandhomme to fill the all-rounder duties.

Boult was also backed up by fellow left-armer Wagner, who has only played club games since fracturing a finger on his bowling hand. Wagner capitalised on Hashim Amla's lack of foot movement by getting a ball through his defence. He then got a short-pitched delivery to brush Jean-Paul Duminy's glove and helmet grille, ballooning a catch to Ross Taylor.

Wagner continued to badger the South African skipper, who comes from his alma mater Afrikaans Boys' High School in Pretoria, and former college rival Dean Elgar.

Elgar weathered the session to reach 36 from 98 balls while du Plessis was 18 from 29.

The hosts have won four consecutive tests this home summer, winning 2-0 against Pakistan and Bangladesh. History also looms as an incentive against an opponent they have never beaten in a series, despite 15 attempts across 85 years.

Conversely, South Africa have won three consecutive rubbers since August against New Zealand, Australia and Sri Lanka under their new skipper.

Du Plessis confirmed pace bowler Morne Morkel's return from a long-standing back injury, at the expense of Duanne Olivier who debuted in the final test against Sri Lanka. Spinner Keshav Maharaj came in for Wayne Parnell.

