Cricket: Missing 'Hot Spot' might have saved Indian skipper Virat Kohli

Former Australian test bowler Ryan Harris can't believe the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has not allowed "Hot Spot" technology to feature in the Decision Review System.

He believes the technology, which records and presents any case of heat friction caused by a ball hitting a batsman's pad or bat, was Indian captain Virat Kohli's only chance of having his controversial LBW decision overturned on Day Three of the second test in Bengaluru.

Chasing a first-inning deficit of 87 runs, India were 112-2, when Josh Hazlewood got one to keep low and convinced umpire Nigel Llong to give Kohli out.

The Indian captain was sent back to the pavilion, after he unsuccessfully challenged the verdict through the DRS.

That also failed the Indian superstar, as the series of video replays showed it was almost impossible to discern if Hazlewood's delivery had struck Kohli's bat or front pad first.

Llong's on-field decision was upheld, because there was no conclusive evidence to overturn the initial call.

By the end of play, India had rallied 213-4 and a lead of 126 runs.

- news.com.au