India tackle Australia's lead on day 3

BANGALORE, India (AP) " India reached 38-0 in 10 overs at lunch on day three of the second cricket test against Australia in Bangalore on Monday, closing within 49 runs of its first innings deficit.

Australia was bowled out for 276 after resuming on 237-6, with left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja taking three quick wickets to end with 6-63.

At lunch, Lokesh Rahul was unbeaten on 20 while Abhinav Mukund was on 16.

The duo had looked comfortable at the crease as they ate into Australia's 87-run lead in just over 30 minutes of batting before the break.

Earlier, Australia's Mitchell Starc (26) and Mathew Wade (40) took their seventh-wicket partnership to 49 runs, helping Australia reach 250 in the 113th over after India made 189 in its first innings.

Starc then holed out to deep midwicket off Ravichandran Ashwin (2-84). Jadeja then came into the attack, and dismissed the last three batsmen in the space of 10 deliveries.

He trapped Wade and Nathan Lyon (0) lbw off successive deliveries in the 121st over. Then, an over later, Josh Hazlewood (1) was caught in the deep off Jadeja bringing a close to the Australian innings.

Jadeja's figures were his second-best in a Test innings after his 7-48 against England in Chennai last December.