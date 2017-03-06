Whangarei Boys High School, City claim big wins in reserve-grade Declaration Cricket contest

By Andrew Johnsen - Northern Advocate

Whangarei Boys High School and Duracrete Products City grabbed convincing wins in the latest round of the reserve-grade Declaration Cricket competition.

WBHS came up against Onerahi Central and immediately were on the front foot after being asked to bowl first.

Jacob Wood (5 for 22) took a wicket in the first over and once they got their tails up, the WBHS side never let Onerahi back in the match.

Opener Ryan Woodman top scored with 28, but he was a lone shining light as Onerahi Central made batting look decidedly difficult.

Brandon Peck (2 for 6) and Richard Stobart (2 for 20) piled pressure on the middle order and picked up valuable wickets before Wood came back on to rip through the tail.

Onerahi Central made just 79, a tough ask to defend.

Despite the long odds Onerahi Central started well, with Axel Sheppard picking up two early wickets.

Then when Pieter Lambrechts picked up a direct hit run out, WBHS were three down for not many.

However, Cale Pooley (25 not out) and Stobart (20) led the resistance and saw the WBHS side home with relative comfort as Onerahi Central just didn't have enough runs to play with.

Meanwhile City had a high scoring win over WRMK Kerikeri.

City batted first and put on an imposing 260 for five before declaring to give themselves a chance of victory.

Brad Lang (68) and Bruce Kessel (64 not out) stood out during the City innings, making batting look easy.

Their efforts were supplemented by Ashton Pattenden's 47, which included a hattrick of sublime sixes, and 36 from Ross McFarlane.

In reply, Raj Kumar did the bulk of Kerikeri's scoring with his innings of 60 but City bowled well to make the going tough for the home side.

Tim King (4 for 52) and Robbie McPherson (3 for 42) led the bowling efforts as Kerikeri were dismissed for 193, giving City a 67-run victory.

Kamo High continued their surge in the competition with a seven wicket win over Bream Bay.

Batting first, Bream Bay were looking comfortable at 76 for 3 the match turned on a dime.

David Parkes (4 for 4), Billy Alexander-Crawford (2 for 9) and Conor Bolton (2 for 34) all took wickets as Bream Bay lost their final seven wickets for just six runs to crumble to 82 all out.

Kamo High made light work of the chase, knocking off the runs in just 19 overs.

Brett Weber top scored with 39.

The Kamo match against Westech Automotives Maungakaramea was not played as Maungakaramea defaulted.