Kyle Busch wins Atlanta Xfinity race for 2nd year in a row

HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) " Kyle Busch won the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway for the second year in a row Saturday.

With a helping hand from lapped cars, pole-winner Busch was able to hold off Brad Keselowski by 0.606 seconds.

No one else was within 2 seconds of the winner.

Keselowski won the first 40-lap stage, Kevin Harvick took the next 40-lap phase and Busch was leading at the end " a promising start to a busy weekend in Atlanta, where he is competing in all three of NASCAR's top series. After celebrating in Victory Lane and a brief stop in the media center, he hustled back to pit road for the Truck Series race.

On Sunday, Busch will on the inside of the second row in the Monster Energy Cup race.