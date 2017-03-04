NASCAR XFINITY-Rinnai 250 Results

1. (1) Kyle Busch, Toyota, 163 laps, 0 rating, 0 points.

2. (3) Brad Keselowski, Ford, 163, 0, 0.

3. (4) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 0.

4. (12) Kevin Harvick, Ford, 163, 0, 0.

5. (22) Elliott Sadler, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 37.

6. (13) Darrell Wallace Jr, Ford, 163, 0, 31.

7. (2) William Byron, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 39.

8. (17) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 0.

9. (6) Daniel Hemric, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 36.

10. (8) Cole Custer, Ford, 163, 0, 35.

11. (11) Brennan Poole, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 26.

12. (7) Matt Tifft, Toyota, 163, 0, 25.

13. (9) Brendan Gaughan, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 24.

14. (30) Brandon Jones, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 23.

15. (18) Michael Annett, Chevrolet, 163, 0, 22.

16. (19) Corey Lajoie, Toyota, 163, 0, 0.

17. (14) Ty Dillon, Dodge, 163, 0, 0.

18. (10) Ryan Reed, Ford, 163, 0, 19.

19. (15) Aric Almirola, Ford, 163, 0, 0.

Continued below.

Related Content I'm back: Former UFC champ Georges St Pierre ends retirement Success for Statham, tough draws for doubles players Jimenez leads Couples, Sutherland in Chubb Classic

20. (5) Denny Hamlin, Toyota, 162, 0, 0.

21. (23) Dakoda Armstrong, Toyota, 162, 0, 16.

22. (28) Ryan Sieg, Chevrolet, 161, 0, 15.

23. (33) Brandon Brown, Chevrolet, 161, 0, 14.

24. (35) Harrison Rhodes, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 13.

25. (24) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 12.

26. (32) Jeff Green, Ford, 160, 0, 11.

27. (29) Garrett Smithley, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 10.

28. (21) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 160, 0, 9.

29. (36) Ray Black Jr, Chevrolet, 159, 0, 8.

30. (16) Justin Allgaier, Chevrolet, 159, 0, 7.

31. (37) Joey Gase, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 6.

32. (38) David Starr, Chevrolet, 158, 0, 5.

33. (31) Timmy Hill, Toyota, 156, 0, 4.

34. (39) Chris Cockrum, Chevrolet, 156, 0, 3.

35. (34) Clint King, Chevrolet, reargear, 139, 0, 2.

36. (20) J.J. Yeley, Toyota, engine, 128, 0, 1.

37. (27) Jeremy Clements, Chevrolet, suspension, 76, 0, 1.

38. (40) Stephen Leicht, Chevrolet, brakes, 24, 0, 1.

39. (26) Jordan Anderson, Chevrolet, ignition, 2, 0, 0.

40. (25) Blake Koch, Chevrolet, accident, 2, 0, 1.

___

Average Speed of Race Winner: 128.429 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 57 minutes, 16 seconds.

Margin of Victory: 0.605 seconds.

Caution Flags: 5 for 26 laps.

Lead Changes: 6 among 4 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Busch 1-7; B.Keselowski 8-42; K.Harvick 43; B.Keselowski 44-61; K.Harvick 62-124; K.Larson 125-144; K.Busch 145-163

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): K.Harvick, 2 times for 62 laps; B.Keselowski, 2 times for 51 laps; K.Busch, 2 times for 24 laps; K.Larson, 1 time for 19 laps.

Wins: K.Busch, 1; R.Reed, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. E.Sadler, 70; 2. W.Byron, 67; 3. R.Reed, 66; 4. B.Gaughan, 62; 5. M.Tifft, 56; 6. D.Armstrong, 47; 7. M.Annett, 45; 8. B.Poole, 45; 9. D.Hemric, 42; 10. H.Rhodes, 40.

___

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.