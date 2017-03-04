Cricket: Black Caps rolled by South Africa in first innings

By Andrew Alderson, at Eden Park

New Zealand's top order batting got as scorched by South Africa as the Jimmy Neesham straight six which flew through the flaming machine in the 21st over.

The leather withstood the heat and came back unscathed; whether the hosts can claim the same lack of damage will be decided soon.

South Africa worked themselves into a commanding position with their own bowling pyrotechnics in the final one-day international of the five match series, dismissing New Zealand for 149 in 41.1 overs.

The Black Caps faced the indignity of a delayed dinner break to meet allotted broadcasting times.

With resources shredded by the early wickets, the hosts limped to their port like a round-the-world yacht under jury-rig. The guide was the saturation of ironic applause towards the end, from a crowd who had anticipated a high-scoring thriller. They might get a low-scoring thriller, but it will be at long odds.

The home side's batting was a firework in a deluge. The New Zealanders could not keep the South African bowlers at bay with their constant needling outside off stump.

Still, the lowest total defended at the venue was 146 by Pakistan, when they beat New Zealand by 36 runs in March 1994.

The Black Caps are trying to build on their home ODI record by searching for an eighth consecutive series win.

The Proteas are looking for utu after losing the World Cup semi-final at the ground by six wickets courtesy of Grant Elliott's penultimate ball six.

South Africa's bowling pressure was formidable as New Zealand collapsed from 41 for one at the start of the 11th over to 72 for five by the end of the 20th, a differential of four for 36.

Kagiso Rabada (three for 25 from 7.1 overs), Andile Phehlukwayo (two for 35 from seven overs), Chris Morris (one for 34 from nine overs) and Imran Tahir (two for 14 from his allotment) each worked in partnerships to ensure there was no miraculous Black Caps escape.

Tahir's figures were second-equal best for economy rate from 10 overs in Eden Park ODIs. They are level with an effort by today's Australian television umpire Paul Reiffel in 1995. The best were from today's Indian match referee Javagal Srinath who took three wickets for 13 in 2003.

Kane Williamson was run out for nine at the end of Tahir's first over as the dot ball pressure mounted. Dean Brownlie (24 off 37 balls) and Ross Taylor (eight from 12) fell in identical lbw fashion, hit on the back leg by Phehlukwayo as they played across the line. Luke Ronchi had a prime chance to redeem his recent poor run of ODI form, but gloved a Morris delivery to Quinton de Kock for eight off 20 balls. He waited 15 balls for his first run.

Neesham, with 24 from as many deliveries, offered some clean hitting as a respite. Colin de Grandhomme (32 from 48 balls) and Mitchell Santner (24 from 50 balls) contributed the best partnership of the innings with 45 for the seventh wicket. Santner was casually run out by a Jean-Paul Duminy strike as he looked to ease a ball behind point.

The rout was complete when de Grandhomme attempted to swing Rabada through the legside and edged behind.

- NZ Herald