South Africa wins toss, bowls in 5th ODI vs New Zealand

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) " South Africa captain A.B. de Villiers won the toss for the fifth time in as many matches and chose to bowl Saturday in the deciding one-day international against New Zealand at Eden Park.

The five-match series is tied at 4-4 after South Africa won the first match by four wickets and the third by 159 runs and New Zealand won the second match by six runs and the fourth by seven wickets.

It is the first meeting between New Zealand and South Africa in a one-day match at Eden Park since the 2015 Cricket World Cup semifinal which New Zealand won by four wickets.

South Africa made one change to its lineup, naming Andile Phehlukwayo in place of Wayne Parnell. Phehlukwayo missed the fourth match in Hamilton on Wednesday with a slight groin strain.

New Zealand named an unchanged lineup.

Lineups:

New Zealand: Dean Brownlie, Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Luke Ronchi, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

South Africa: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, A.B. de Villiers (captain), J.P. Duminy, David Miller, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Dwaine Pretorius, Imran Tahir.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

Third umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.