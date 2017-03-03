Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa

After many twists and turns in the five-match One-Day International series between New Zealand and South Africa, it all boils down to today's decider at Eden Park.

AB de Villiers shapes as the biggest threat to New Zealand with the bat. Consider the skipper averages 203 against New Zealand in ODIs in this country, just once in 11 innings falling below 30. Yet not one South African has scored a century in the four games so far. New Zealand have mustered two.

Martin Guptill, on the back of his stunning 180 not out in Hamilton, appeals as potentially New Zealand's most influential batsman, the presence of captain Kane Williamson and senior man Ross Taylor notwithstanding. His ability to get the board turning early is crucial.

