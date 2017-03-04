7:26am Sat 4 March
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

West Indies vs England 1st ODI Scoreboard

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) " Scoreboard Friday in the first one-day international between West Indies and England at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium:

Jason Roy lbw b Gabriel 13

Sam Billings c CBrathwaite b Nurse 52

Joe Root b Gabriel 4

Eion Morgan run out 107

Jos Buttler c Carter b Nurse 14

Ben Stokes c Holder b Bishoo 55

Moeen Ali not out 31

Chris Woakes not out 0

Extras: (7lb, 12w, 1nb) 20

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 296

Overs: 50

Did not bat: Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn.

Fall of wickets: 1-23, 2-29, 3-96, 4-129, 5-239, 6-292.

Bowling: Jason Holder 9-1-46-0, Shannon Gabriel 10-0-58-2, Carlos Brathwaite 10-1-54-0, Ashley Nurse 10-0-57-2, Devendra Bishoo 6-0-49-1, Jason Mohammed 5-0-25-0.

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

Toss: West Indies

Umpires: Gregory Brathwaite and Ruchira Palliyaguruge, Sri Lanka.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf04 at 04 Mar 2017 07:26:11 Processing Time: 374ms