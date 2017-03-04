West Indies win toss bowling first vs England in 1st ODI

NORTH SOUND, Antigua (AP) " West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first against England on Friday in the first of three one-day cricket internationals.

The toss and start of play were delayed because of a wet outfield.

Kieran Powell will play his first ODI almost three years to the day of his 28th and last, also against England in Antigua. Fellow batsman Jason Mohammed plays his third ODI, 16 months after his last appearance.

England's lineup was as expected.

___

Lineups:

West Indies: Evin Lewis, Kraigg Brathwaite, Kieran Powell, Shai Hope, Jason Mohammed, Jonathan Carter, Jason Holder (captain), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Shannon Gabriel.

England: Jason Roy, Sam Billings, Joe Root, Eion Morgan (captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, Steven Finn.