Cricket: India's coach rejects attack over poor use of the DRS

India coach Anil Kumble has rejected criticism of the top-ranked test side's ineffectual use of the Decision Review System (DRS) in Pune.

Shane Warne, Michael Clarke and Ravi Shastri, all sitting in the commentary box for the first test, were critical of the way India frivolously wasted their reviews as Australia stormed to a 333-run victory.

"India have had a shocker with the reviews," Shastri, who played 80 tests for India, said on Star Sports.

Openers Murali Vijay and KL Rahul both unsuccessfully queried lbw dismissals in India's second innings, leaving the hosts with zero reviews after just 5.3 overs.

Vijay indicated earlier this week the topic had been raised in team meetings, saying "we've got to use those 15 seconds much better".

Kumble offered a significantly different take on the eve of the second test, which starts in Bangalore today.

"I don't think we messed it up," Kumble quipped. "If you looked at the two series since it was introduced [in India], we did better than the opposition. Both against England and against Bangladesh.

"It's too early to talk about that. You can always have hindsight and expect that [they shouldn't have reviewed].

"But those calls were really close, so I don't see a reason why we need to worry too much about that."

It is rare for on-field lbw dismissals to be overturned on review, as ball- tracking technology will return a verdict of 'umpire's call' even if the delivery is hardly clipping one stump.

"It's not there to say 'let's hope I get lucky' and you cost your teammates," Warne said on Star.

- NZ Herald