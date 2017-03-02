Martin Guptill not hopeful of test call-up despite ODI heroics

Black Caps batting hero Martin Guptill admits he doesn't expect his latest match-winning one-day innings to catapult him back into test consideration.

Guptill blitzed an unbeaten 180 off 138 balls in Hamilton last night to help New Zealand to a seven-wicket victory over South Africa, locking up the five-match series at 2-2 and setting up the prospect of a thrilling decider in Auckland on Saturday.

"I think the boys are pretty excited," he told Radio Sport Breakfast. "It will be a great spectacle on Saturday - they have everything to play for in the last game and will be chomping at the bit to get out there."

Before then, though, the national selectors are due to name their squad for three tests against the Proteas. Guptill has been missing from the red-ball set-up so far this summer and he doesn't expect that to change, despite his limited-overs form.

"I doubt it," he said. "We'll see what happens."

Coach Mike Hesson had previously hinted that Guptill, an ODI opener, might drop down the order in the longer form, perhaps into the middle order.

"I'd bat wherever - I'd bat at 11 - it doesn't matter," Guptill told RSB.

But Guptill's recent hamstring niggles seem to have worked against him. The century-maker seemed to tie up badly towards the end of his dig last night and, if they were at all tempted to bring him back for the tests, selectors may decide it's better to have him fully fit for the Champions Trophy in May/June.

"They're both pretty knackered, to be honest" he told RSB. "I hadn't played in three weeks, so to be out there for the best part of 100 overs ... the body's pretty stiff."

The Black Caps test squad is due to be named tomorrow.

