Brendon McCullum returns to Middlesex for NatWest T20

Former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum will re-join Middlesex County to compete in this season's NatWest T20 Blast campaign.

McCullum, who made six appearances for the club in last summer's campaign, will return in early July and be available for nine of Middlesex's South Group matches.

Two of McCullum's appearances this term will be home matches under the floodlights at Lord's on Thursday nights, against London rivals Surrey on July 13 and Essex on July 27.

McCullum will also feature in two of Middlesex home outground matches, against Somerset at Uxbridge Sports Club on Sunday, July 16, and against Kent at Richmond's Old Deer Park Ground on Tuesday, July 20.

"I am delighted to be re-joining Middlesex for the coming season and am looking forward to helping the club challenge in the NatWest T20 Blast," said McCullum.

"I thoroughly enjoyed my time at Middlesex last season and it was an easy decision for me to make when the opportunity arose to return to the Home of Cricket."

Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser said: "We are naturally delighted to have Brendon back to play for Middlesex in this season's NatWest T20 Blast."

"Brendon had a hugely positive influence on the club in 2016 and I'm sure he will have a similar impact this summer."

- NZ Herald