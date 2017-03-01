New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

HAMILTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard on Wednesday from the fourth one day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Seddon Park:

Hashim Amla b Patel 40

Quinton de Kock c Ronchi b Patel 0

Faf du Plessis c Santner b Neesham 67

J.P. Duminy b Southee 25

A.B. de Villiers not out 72

David Miller c Brownlie b Santner 1

Dwaine Pretorius run out 10

Chris Morris b Boult 28

Wayne Parnell run out 29

Extras (7w) 7

TOTAL (for eight wickets) 279

Overs: 50. Batting time: 218 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-1, 2-66, 3-128, 4-140, 5-143, 6-158, 7-216, 8-279.

Did not bat: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Jeetan Patel 10-0-57-2 (2w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-40-1, Trent Boult 10-0-70-1 (2w), Tim Southee 10-0-70-1 (2w), Colin de Grandhomme 2-0-10-0, Kane Williamson 3-0-17-0, James Neesham 5-0-15-1 (1w).

Martin Guptill not out 180

Dean Brownlie c de Kock b Rabada 4

Kane Williamson lbw b Tahir 21

Ross Taylor c Amla b Tahir 66

Luke Ronchi not out 1

Extras (4lb,4w) 8

TOTAL (for three wickets) 280

Overs: 45. Battimg time: 198 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-77, 3-257

Did not bat: James Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Colin de Grandhomme, Jeetan Patel, Tim Southee, Trent Boult.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 8-0-41-1 (3w), Wayne Parnell 7-1-44-0, Chris Morris 9-0-54-0 (1w), J.P. Duminy 3-0-26-0, Dwaine Pretorius 8-0-55-0, Imran Tahir 10-2-56-2.

Toss: South Africa.

Result: New Zealand won by three wickets.

Series: Five-match series tied at 2-2.

Umpires: Wayne Knights, New Zealand, and Paul Reiffel, Australia.

TV umpire: Joel Wilson, West Indies. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.