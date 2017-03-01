Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa, 4th ODI

KEY POINTS South Africa lead series 2-1

Black Caps must win to keep series alive

Live updates of the fourth ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa at Hamilton's Seddon Park.

It's a must win for the Black Caps after South Africa took a 2-1 series lead following a 159-run thrashing in Wellington on Sunday.

Hamilton hosts the game after taking the duties from Napier following the draining issue at McLean Park which saw the Australian ODI abandoned last month.

The move means the Black Caps and South Africa return to Hamilton where the two sides open this ODI series - which resulted in a thrilling four wicket win for the visitors.

Join our live coverage from 1.30pm. Also listen in to our commentary options via Radio Sport or the Alternative Commentary Collective.

Match centre with scorecard, wagon wheel and Manhattan/Worm

Follow all the live action below:

- NZ Herald