Cricket: Colin Munro, Anaru Kitchen smash Plunket Shield centuries

By Niall Anderson

Two powerful middle-order centuries have produced different outcomes in the sixth round of the Plunket Shield.

Colin Munro's second blistering hundred in Auckland's clash with Central Districts wasn't enough to manufacture an outright result, but a ton to Otago batsman Anaru Kitchen guided his team to a five-wicket win over Northern Districts.

Munro became just the seventh Auckland batsman to score two centuries in the same game, as his status as one of the most productive batsmen in Plunket Shield history continues to grow.

The belligerent left-hander brought up his 100 from just 60 balls as he went on to make 142, supporting his equally rapid 146 in his first turn at bat. The destructive double brought his Plunket Shield career average to an astonishing 58.3, and again raises the question of whether he will get to add to his solitary test appearance.

Despite Munro's production, any hopes of an outright result were diminished by the first day's play being washed out due to leaky covers, and then put to bed when Auckland set CD an unrealistic 390 to win in just 60 overs.

Kitchen's efforts weren't as overwhelming as Munro's, but they proved to be more pivotal. His first innings 76 helped keep Otago on level terms, and then struck an unbeaten 120 to chase down 289 with 10 overs to spare.

Otago looked in trouble at 90-3, but 74 from opener Brad Wilson set the platform for Kitchen, who was dropped on six, to blast 10 fours and three sixes, giving his side their first win of the four-day season.

ND still lead the Plunket Shield ladder on 58 points, but they can be surpassed if Canterbury or Wellington can earn an outright win in their final day's play tomorrow.

Wellington finished day three at 250-7 in their second innings, leading by 304 runs. An expected declaration early tomorrow morning should set up an entertaining Canterbury chase.

- NZ Herald