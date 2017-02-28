Meet your new favourite cricketer, West Indian Rahkeem Cornwall.

The six-foot-five all-rounder stood out in more ones than one during the clash between England and the WICB President's XI in St Kitts this morning.

24-year-old Cornwall hit 59 from just 61 balls in the President's XI innings, including three sixes.

Cornwall's stature was also hard to ignore being more closer to the likes a tall David Boon than the more athletic looking cricketers of the current age.

Cornwall towered over teammate and batting partner Jahmar Hamilton as the duo put on 123 for the sixth wicket.

Cornwall then performed with the ball, taking the wicket of Moeen Ali before finishing with the tidy figures of 1-39 from 10 overs.

- NZ Herald