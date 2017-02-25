12:30pm Sun 26 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Shane Warne savaged for Steve O'Keefe criticism

Australia's celebrate after defeating India in the first test match in Pune. Photo / AP.
Australia's celebrate after defeating India in the first test match in Pune. Photo / AP.

IF you asked any Australian fan how they thought the first Test would play out before day one, you'd likely receive a dire answer.

Australia's record in India this century has been patchy, with the Baggy Green unit unable to snag a single victory since the golden era squad snapped up the series in 2004.

Nobody who understood the game well enough would have dared to picked India - who have two of the world's best spinners - as the losers for the first Test at the dusty Pune stadium.

Australia's win sent a shockwave through the India camp with captain Virat Kohli admitting it was India's "worst batting performance in two years".

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to the 13-year first.

WARNE SAVAGED FOR O'KEEFE CRITICISM

Australian legend Shane Warne is copping it on social media after his criticism of Steve O'Keefe.

Warne said O'Keefe was simply a "safe" option by Australian selectors early on day one, saying he wished selectors went for Ashton Agar or Mitchell Swepson, who Warne deemed as "dangerous".

O'Keefe was surprisingly handed the new ball in Pune and at the time Warne said the spinner was Australia's "weakest" bowler.

"When you first start a session you want to set the tone and put pressure on the Indian batsmen and, without trying to be too harsh on Steve O'Keefe, this is the weakest of the Australian bowlers," Warne told Star Sports.

Continued below.

Related Content

"You can understand Steve Smith trying to give him confidence, but there is a time and a place for Steve O'Keefe to get his confidence, right now is the time for Australia to ram home the advantage with Nathan Lyon I believe at that end.

"I think Steve O'Keefe might get a wicket and that would be great, but I think Nathan Lyon is a better chance of taking a wicket.

It's not the first time Warne has been critical of O'Keefe. The leg-spinner made similar comments following O'Keefe's recall for the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January.

More Cricket

But O'Keefe provided the perfect response to Warne's jibe and it's safe to say Australian fans let the spin king know about it.


While Warne offered congratulations to O'Keefe following his first innings performance, there was no such tribute after he did it again in the second.

Instead, Warne praised the century from Australian captain Steve Smith.


He did respond however to criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who pointed out just how wrong Warne got it. But Warne instead turned the attention to how poor England were in the recent Test series against the Indians, in comparison to Australia.



As one Indian fan pointed out, perhaps Warne is just a little jealous that O'Keefe now has figures unmatched by even the great Shane Warne.


HOW FORMER GREATS REACTED

Former England batsmen and commentators David Lloyd and Michael Vaughn brought attention to the crumbling Pune pitch, slamming its quality as a Test match wicket.



Former Australian great Michael Slater took to social media to praise Steve Smith's side.


HOW INDIAN CRICKET REACTED

Indian captain Virat Kohli wasn't get too carried away in defeat.

After going 19 Test matches unbeaten before their capitulation in Pune, the skipper said the loss to Australia is the wake up call India needed.

Kohli, who many consider to be one of the best in the world, was just one batsman who fell victim to Australian hero Steve O'Keefe.

Kohli on loss: "It's just another international game, it's no big deal," he said.

"I would say that we needed something like this for us to get a reality check and understand what are the things we need to work on, keep persisting with it and not take anything for granted at any stage, especially in Test match cricket at the international cricket."

"Conceding a (155-run) lead on that sort of wicket is criminal.

"If you're close enough to the first innings total than the bowlers mindset is different in the second innings.

Kohli on O'Keefe dismissal: "It was a judgment error from my side," Kohli said. "I left the ball too early. I should have waited for the ball a little more.

"You can't say which ball is going to turn or which isn't, you've got to play the line and I certainly didn't do that, so it was my fault."

HOW THE FANS REACTED

Australian fans are overcome with emotion after the side won their first Test in India for 13 years.


HOW INDIAN MEDIA REACTED

The Indian media were no doubt critical of the Indian performance, but warned that the home side will likely bounce back in the second Test given the embarrassment dished out by the Aussies in Pune.

Former Test great VVS Laxman was just one who is expecting an Indian resurgence.


- news.com.au

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 26 Feb 2017 13:12:18 Processing Time: 33ms