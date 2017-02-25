Shane Warne savaged for Steve O'Keefe criticism

IF you asked any Australian fan how they thought the first Test would play out before day one, you'd likely receive a dire answer.

Australia's record in India this century has been patchy, with the Baggy Green unit unable to snag a single victory since the golden era squad snapped up the series in 2004.

Nobody who understood the game well enough would have dared to picked India - who have two of the world's best spinners - as the losers for the first Test at the dusty Pune stadium.

Australia's win sent a shockwave through the India camp with captain Virat Kohli admitting it was India's "worst batting performance in two years".

Here's how the cricketing world reacted to the 13-year first.

WARNE SAVAGED FOR O'KEEFE CRITICISM

Australian legend Shane Warne is copping it on social media after his criticism of Steve O'Keefe.

Warne said O'Keefe was simply a "safe" option by Australian selectors early on day one, saying he wished selectors went for Ashton Agar or Mitchell Swepson, who Warne deemed as "dangerous".

O'Keefe was surprisingly handed the new ball in Pune and at the time Warne said the spinner was Australia's "weakest" bowler.

"When you first start a session you want to set the tone and put pressure on the Indian batsmen and, without trying to be too harsh on Steve O'Keefe, this is the weakest of the Australian bowlers," Warne told Star Sports.

"You can understand Steve Smith trying to give him confidence, but there is a time and a place for Steve O'Keefe to get his confidence, right now is the time for Australia to ram home the advantage with Nathan Lyon I believe at that end.

"I think Steve O'Keefe might get a wicket and that would be great, but I think Nathan Lyon is a better chance of taking a wicket.

It's not the first time Warne has been critical of O'Keefe. The leg-spinner made similar comments following O'Keefe's recall for the Sydney Test against Pakistan in January.

But O'Keefe provided the perfect response to Warne's jibe and it's safe to say Australian fans let the spin king know about it.

Steve O'Keefe sensational effort from a bloke who Shane Warne said was safe option and bagged Aust picking him. Thank god Warne not selector — Ben Dorries (@bendorries76) February 25, 2017

While Warne offered congratulations to O'Keefe following his first innings performance, there was no such tribute after he did it again in the second.

Instead, Warne praised the century from Australian captain Steve Smith.

One of the skippers greatest knocks that, well played Steve "Smudge" Smith, awesome ! — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 25, 2017

He did respond however to criticism from former England captain Michael Vaughan, who pointed out just how wrong Warne got it. But Warne instead turned the attention to how poor England were in the recent Test series against the Indians, in comparison to Australia.

.@MichaelVaughan Ps How bad were your boys over here ? This must be hurting to watch the Aussies dominate hahah — Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) February 24, 2017



As one Indian fan pointed out, perhaps Warne is just a little jealous that O'Keefe now has figures unmatched by even the great Shane Warne.

O'Keefe is doing what even the great @ShaneWarne never did. Trouncing India in India, with spin. — Ashok Lalla (@ashoklalla) February 25, 2017

HOW FORMER GREATS REACTED

Former England batsmen and commentators David Lloyd and Michael Vaughn brought attention to the crumbling Pune pitch, slamming its quality as a Test match wicket.

You reap what you sow ...if that was a Test match pitch my backside is a engine ...well played Australia — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) February 25, 2017

Prepare a Beach India and you bring the opposition into the game ... my thoughts on cricket for the day ... #JustSaying #IndvAus — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 25, 2017

Former Australian great Michael Slater took to social media to praise Steve Smith's side.

An amazing win to the Aussies. Out played India in all departments. Expect India to fight back. Spinning pitch in the next Test?? #IndvAus — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) February 25, 2017

HOW INDIAN CRICKET REACTED

Indian captain Virat Kohli wasn't get too carried away in defeat.

After going 19 Test matches unbeaten before their capitulation in Pune, the skipper said the loss to Australia is the wake up call India needed.

Kohli, who many consider to be one of the best in the world, was just one batsman who fell victim to Australian hero Steve O'Keefe.

Kohli on loss: "It's just another international game, it's no big deal," he said.

"I would say that we needed something like this for us to get a reality check and understand what are the things we need to work on, keep persisting with it and not take anything for granted at any stage, especially in Test match cricket at the international cricket."

"Conceding a (155-run) lead on that sort of wicket is criminal.

"If you're close enough to the first innings total than the bowlers mindset is different in the second innings.

Kohli on O'Keefe dismissal: "It was a judgment error from my side," Kohli said. "I left the ball too early. I should have waited for the ball a little more.

"You can't say which ball is going to turn or which isn't, you've got to play the line and I certainly didn't do that, so it was my fault."

HOW THE FANS REACTED

Australian fans are overcome with emotion after the side won their first Test in India for 13 years.

HOW INDIAN MEDIA REACTED

The Indian media were no doubt critical of the Indian performance, but warned that the home side will likely bounce back in the second Test given the embarrassment dished out by the Aussies in Pune.

Former Test great VVS Laxman was just one who is expecting an Indian resurgence.

It's imp for Team India 2 learn from this experience&move on.I am confident you will bounce back strongly Best of Luck&God Speed#IndvAus — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 25, 2017

