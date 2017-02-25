Australia beats India by 333 runs in 1st test

PUNE, India (AP) " Scoreboard Saturday at the end of the first test between India and Australia on the third day at Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium:
David Warner lbw b Ashwin 10
Shaun Marsh lbw b Ashwin 0
Steve Smith lbw b Jadeja 109
Peter Handscomb c Vijay b Ashwin 19
Matt Renshaw c Sharma b Jayant Yadav 31
Mitchell Marsh c Saha b Jadeja 31
Matthew Wade c Saha b Umesh Yadav 20
Mitchell Starc c Rahul b Ashwin 30
Steve O'Keefe c Saha b Jadeja 6
Nathan Lyon lbw b Umesh Yadav 13
Josh Hazlewood not out 2
Extras: (4b, 9lb, 1nb) 14
TOTAL: (all out) 285.
Overs: 87. Batting time: 298 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-23, 3-61, 4-113, 5-169, 6-204, 7-246, 8-258, 9-279, 10-285.
Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 28-3-119-4, Ravindra Jadeja 33-10-65-3, Umesh Yadav 13-1-39-2, Jayant Yadav 10-1-43-1 (1nb), Ishant Sharma 3-0-6-0.
Murali Vijay lbw b O'Keefe 2
Lokesh Rahul lbw b Lyon 10
Cheteshwar Pujara lbw b O?Keefe 31
Virat Kohli b O?Keefe 13
Ajinkya Rahane c Lyon b O?Keefe 18
Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b O?Keefe 8
Wriddhiman Saha lbw b O?Keefe 5
Ravindra Jadeja b Lyon 3
Jayant Yadav c Wade b Lyon 5
Ishant Sharma c Warner b Lyon 0
Umesh Yadav not out 0
Extras: (8b, 4lb) 12
TOTAL: (all out) 107
Overs: 33.5. Batting time: 125 minutes.
Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-16, 3-47, 4-77, 5-89, 6-99, 7-100, 8-102, 9-102, 10-107.
Bowling: Mitchell Starc 2-2-0-0, Nathan Lyon 14.5-2-53-4, Steve O?Keefe 15-4-35-6, Josh Hazlewood 2-0-7-0.
Toss: Australia.
Series: Australia leads four-test series 1-0.
Umpires: Nigel Llong and Richard Kettleborough, England.
TV umpire: Richard Illingworth, England. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.
