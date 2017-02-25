9:10pm Sat 25 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand vs. South Africa scoreboard

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard on Saturday from the third one-day cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium:

____

Quinton de Kock c Neesham b de Grandhomme 68

Hashim Amla c Williamson b Southee 7

Faf du Plessis c Southee b de Grandhomme 36

A.B. de Villiers c Neesham b Boult 85

J.P. Duminy run out 16

David Miller c Broom b Santner 3

Dwaine Pretorius b Ferguson 11

Wayne Parnell not out 35

Andile Phehlukwayo not out 1

Extras (2lb,7w) 9

TOTAL (for seven wickets) 271

Overs: 50. Batting time: 221 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-115, 3-115, 4-157, 5-164, 6-180, 7-264.

Did not bat: Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Tim Southee 10-0-66-1 (2w), Trent Boult 10-0-47-1, Lockie Ferguson 10-0-71-1 (3w), Colin de Grandhomme 10-0-40-2 (2w), Mitchell Santner 10-0-45-1.

Continued below.

Related Content

Dean Brownlie c de Kock b Rabada 2

Tom Latham c Duminy b Parnell 0

Kane Williamson b Phehlukwayo 23

More Cricket

Ross Taylor lbw b Pretorius 18

Neil Broom c Amla b Phehlukwayo 0

James Neesham c and b Parnell 13

Mitchell Santner b Pretorius 1

Colin de Grandhomme not out 34

Tim Southee c de Kock b Rabada 5

Lockie Ferguson b Tahir 4

Trent Boult c de Villiers b Pretorius 4

Extras (8w) 8

TOTAL (all out) 112

Overs: 32.2. Batting time: 143 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-11, 3-48, 4-48, 5-51, 6-58, 7-77, 8-82, 9-95, 10-112.

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 10-0-39-2 (6w), Wayne Parnell 8-0-33-2, Andile Phehlukwayo 5-0-12-2 (1w), Dwaine Pretorius 5.2-1-5-3, Imran Tahir 4-1-23-1 (1w).

Toss: South Africa.

Results: South Africa won by 159 runs.

Series: South Africa leads five-match series 2-1.

Umpires: Chris Brown, New Zealand, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Paul Reiffel, Australia. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf05 at 25 Feb 2017 21:55:19 Processing Time: 21ms