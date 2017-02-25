South Africa beats New Zealand by 159 runs in 3rd ODI

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) " South Africa beat New Zealand by 159 runs in the third one-day cricket international on Saturday to take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series:

____

South Africa 271-8 (A.B. de Villiers 85, Quinton de Kock 68, Faf du Plessis 36, Wayne Parnell 35 not out; Colin de Grandhomme 2-40).

New Zealand 112 (Colin de Grandhomme 34 not out, Kane Williamson 23; Dwaine Pretorius 3-5, Andile Phehlukwayo 2-12, Wane Parnell 2-33, Kagiso Rabada 2-39).