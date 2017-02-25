Cricket: Composed Black Caps in with a chance

By Andrew Alderson, at Westpac Stadium

Sustained pressure and composure brought New Zealand back into the third one-day international against South Africa at Wellington in an innings bookended by batting dominance.

The winner will take a 2-1 lead in the five-match series.

The visitors reached 271 for eight after deciding to bat on a wicket that appeared to brim with runs. That proved the case for the first 22 overs where they reached 114 for one.

However, the hosts' customary tenacity took hold and exposed middle order vulnerability.

Colin de Grandhomme led the way with two wickets in four balls as part of 10 straight overs that conceded 40 runs.

First, Faf du Plessis (36 off 46 balls) mistimed a drive to Tim Southee at mid-off, ending an 81-run second-wicket stand. Next, Quinton de Kock (68 off 70) hooked to Jimmy Neesham at deep square leg after posting his fifth consecutive ODI half-century, a feat matched by Jonty Rhodes among his countrymen, although Kepler Wessels got one for Australia and four for South Africa after a hiatus between 1985 and 1991.

New Zealand eventually took five for 66 from 16.2 overs through the heart of the innings, a run rate of just 4.04.

De Grandhomme was backed by parsimonious bowling partnerships with Mitchell Santner and, on occasion, Lockie Ferguson. The latter blew out in the end, conceding one for 71 after the New Zealanders opted for extra speed at the expense of Ish Sodhi.

Santner finished with one for 45 using control and guile to take the pace off the ball.

The bowling performance was supplemented by sharp fielding, highlighted by Southee's run out of Jean-Paul Duminy. Duminy dabbed to backward point and hesitated in his dash for the non-striker's end.

The regular fall of wickets punctuated momentum, although it took until the last over to remove AB de Villiers who made 85 off 80 balls, his 51st ODI half-century. The South African captain became the fastest batsman to 9000 ODI runs during the innings. He reached the mark in 205 innings, eclipsing Sourav Ganguly's 228.

De Villiers pulled Ferguson for four through mid-wicket to complete the feat. Ferguson broke the 150km/h barrier over the course of his spells and breached de Villiers' defence with one short ball, but the world's second-ranked ODI batsman would not be intimidated twice.

De Villiers finished his innings with an average of 54.04 and strike rate of a perfect 100 from 9080 balls faced in the format.

It also added to his record at the venue where he had previously made 106 not out against New Zealand in February 2012 and 99 against the United Arab Emirates during the 2015 World Cup.

His control and poise ensured South Africa steadied their total and received support from Wayne Parnell (35 off 32) in the latter overs to post a seventh-wicket stand of 84 from 64 balls.

