NASCAR Camping World Truck-NextEra Energy Resources 250 Results

1. (1) Kaz Grala, Chevrolet, 100 laps, 0 rating, 56 points.

2. (22) Austin Wayne Self, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 35.

3. (16) Chase Briscoe, Ford, 100, 0, 39.

4. (19) John Hunter Nemechek, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 34.

5. (9) Joe Nemechek, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 36.

6. (25) Regan Smith, Ford, 100, 0, 31.

7. (14) Scott Lagasse Jr, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 0.

8. (4) Christopher Bell, Toyota, 100, 0, 33.

9. (27) J.J. Yeley, Toyota, 100, 0, 0.

10. (13) Myatt Snider, Toyota, 100, 0, 30.

11. (17) Cody Coughlin, Toyota, 100, 0, 26.

12. (8) Ben Rhodes, Toyota, 100, 0, 38.

13. (3) Spencer Gallagher, Chevrolet, 100, 0, 0.

14. (7) Matt Crafton, Toyota, 99, 0, 23.

15. (2) Johnny Sauter, Chevrolet, 99, 0, 42.

16. (11) Grant Enfinger, Toyota, 99, 0, 21.

17. (5) Timothy Peters, Toyota, 99, 0, 35.

18. (31) Todd Peck, Chevrolet, 99, 0, 19.

19. (28) Wendell Chavous, Chevrolet, 98, 0, 18.

20. (10) Korbin Forrister, Toyota, accident, 71, 0, 21.

21. (21) Bobby Gerhart, Chevrolet, garage, 41, 0, 0.

22. (6) Brett Moffitt, Toyota, accident, 20, 0, 15.

23. (23) Tyler Young, Chevrolet, accident, 12, 0, 14.

24. (32) Travis Kvapil, Chevrolet, engine, 11, 0, 13.

25. (24) Terry Jones, Toyota, accident, 4, 0, 12.

26. (12) Noah Gragson, Toyota, accident, 1, 0, 11.

27. (18) Austin Cindric, Ford, accident, 1, 0, 10.

28. (20) Ryan Truex, Toyota, accident, 1, 0, 9.

29. (15) Clay Greenfield, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 0, 8.

30. (26) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 0, 0.

31. (29) Stewart Friesen, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 0, 6.

32. (30) Tommy Joe Martins, Chevrolet, accident, 1, 0, 5.

Average Speed of Race Winner: 129.724 mph.

Time of Race: 1 hour, 55 minutes, 38 seconds.

Margin of Victory: seconds.

Caution Flags: 6 for 29 laps.

Lead Changes: 15 among 10 drivers.

Lap Leaders: K.Grala 1-13; C.Bell 14-15; S.Gallagher 16-17; B.Moffitt 18-19; J.Sauter 20-43; T.Peck 44; T.Peters 45-46; C.Bell 47-48; J.Sauter 49-51; B.Rhodes 52-68; C.Bell 69-70; B.Rhodes 71-73; J.Sauter 74-98; M.Crafton 99; K.Grala 100; C.Coughlin 101

Leaders Summary (Driver, Times Led, Laps Led): J.Sauter, 3 times for 49 laps; B.Rhodes, 2 times for 18 laps; K.Grala, 2 times for 12 laps; C.Bell, 3 times for 3 laps; S.Gallagher, 1 time for 1 lap; B.Moffitt, 1 time for 1 lap; T.Peters, 1 time for 1 lap; C.Coughlin, 1 time for 0 laps; M.Crafton, 1 time for 0 laps; T.Peck, 1 time for 0 laps.

Wins: J.Sauter, 3; M.Crafton, 2; Joh.Nemechek, 2; C.Bell, 1; G.Enfinger, 1; B.Moffitt, 1.

Top 10 in Points: 1. J.Sauter, 4030; 2. M.Crafton, 4026; 3. C.Bell, 4025; 4. T.Peters, 4024; 5. Joh.Nemechek, 2133; 6. S.Gallagher, 402; 7. B.Rhodes, 387; 8. A.Self, 279; 9. T.Kvapil, 257; 10. R.Truex, 250.

A maximum of 150 points can be attained in a race.

The formula combines the following categories: Wins, Finishes, Top-15 Finishes, Average Running Position While on Lead Lap, Average Speed Under Green, Fastest Lap, Led Most Laps, Lead-Lap Finish.