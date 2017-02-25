Live updates: Black Caps v South Africa

The stage is set for Tim Southee and Trent Boult to repeat their pinpoint bowling heroics in today's third one-day cricket international of the five-match series between New Zealand and South Africa at Westpac Stadium.

Ross Taylor's century ensured the hosts had a defendable total when they levelled 1-1 in Christchurch, but Southee and Boult's consistent yorkers in the final two overs came straight from the senior pro handbook. There was little room for error, given the visitors needed 20 to win with two wickets in hand.

Both bowlers have exemplary 50-over records at Westpac Stadium.

