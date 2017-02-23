Cricket rape trial: Jury retires to consider verdict

The jury has retired in the Hamilton District Court rape trial of Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn.

In his summing up, Judge David Wilson told the jury of six men and six women they are the sole judges of fact, and what they make of the evidence is entirely up to them.

The charge arises from an incident in 2015.

Judge Wilson told the jury in the Hamilton District Court to focus on the definition of consent in its deliberations. He says the jury of six men and six women must decide whether there was permission or mutual agreement in the act of sexual intercourse.

Kuggeleijn is defending the rape charge.

- NZ Herald