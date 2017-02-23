Cricket: Australian opener's bizarre departure

Australia made a promising start to the four-test series against India, with David Warner and Matt Renshaw putting on 82 for the first wicket before a bizarre 2-for-1 departure just before lunch on the opening day.

David Warner dragged paceman Umesh Yadav's second ball back onto his stumps at the start of the 28th over on Thursday and was out for 38. Replacement batsman Steve Smith barely had time to reach the crease before Renshaw retired not out on 36 and left the field, apparently because of illness.

As Smith came out to bat, Renshaw raced out to meet him and chatted with his skipper before attempting to run off the field. However, the umpires called him back and judging by the confused look on his face and repeated hand gestures, Renshaw wasn't quite sure what was going on.

He eventually left the field and was replaced at the crease by Shaun Marsh.

"What is going on here? He's retiring ill," former Aussie captain Michael Clarke said.

"With only 15 minutes to go until lunch, I can't believe he's retiring. This is unbelievable from Australia. Steve Smith doesn't know what's going on."

"I hope he is lying on the table in there half dead. Otherwise as captain I would not be happy," Allan Border said on Fox Sports' lunch break show.

"I don't think I've ever seen that before. He's obviously just got an upset stomach to some degree and he was probably trying to use the situation where David Warner had just been dismissed to race off the ground and go to the toilet.

"What happened in the ensuring time there, I can't ever think of a situation like that that's happened before where someone's gone off because they're a bit ill.

"If David Warner hadn't got out then he wouldn't have even thought about it. It's a bit of an odd situation. He probably thought he had time to race off the ground and get back on while the new batsman was coming out to the crease.

"I can tell you what, if Shaun Marsh was dismissed in those last 15 minutes I would've been ropeable as captain."

All the veterans talking about Matt Renshaw and how players aren't tough like the good old days. Should he have shat his pants? — Phil Lutton (@phillutton78) February 23, 2017

The Australian team did not immediately confirm the cause of Renshaw's sudden exit.

With just minutes remaining until the first interval, No. 4 Shaun Marsh had to join Smith and the pair survived 5.3 overs to get Australia to lunch at 84-1. Both were unbeaten on one.

The 20-year-old Renshaw, playing just his fifth test, will be allowed to return to the crease at the fall of the next wicket.

It had been a positive morning for Australia after skipper Smith won the toss and opted to bat on a dusty, dry pitch expected to take turn early in the first test match ever at Pune.

India deployed spin in the second over with the introduction of Ravichandran Ashwin, who bowled 16 overs in the session and returned 0-23. But Warner and Renshaw faced him with confidence.

The Australian openers batted with a plan and rotated strike to prevent the bowlers to settle. Once set, both batsmen used their feet well against Jayant Yadav (0-24) and Ravindra Jadeja (0-24) as well.

For all the talk of a turning pitch, Australia was placed at 40-0 after the first hour when Jayant Yadav hit Warner's leg stump off a no ball, way over-stepping the crease.

The duo took their stand deep into this first session before the return of pace, this time via Umesh Yadav (1-1), finally broke the partnership.

Virat Kohli's India squad is a hot favorite in the four-match series. India hasn't lost a test on home soil since 2012, with a record of 17 wins and three draws, and is on a 19-test unbeaten streak overall.

The Australians have lost nine straight tests in Asia, and were swept 4-0 on their last tour to India in 2013.

- AP and news.com.au