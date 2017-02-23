1:46am Thu 23 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Australia vs. Sri Lanka Twenty20 Scoreboard

ADELAIDE, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard on Wednesday at the end of third and final Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at the Adelaide Oval:

Australia=

Aaron Finch c Siriwardana b Prasanna 53

Michael Klinger run out 62

Ben Dunk c Prasanna b Shanaka 28

Travis Head c Kapugedera b Malinga 30

Moises Henriques not out 2

Ashton Turner c Kapugedera b Malinga 1

James Faulkner c Kapugedera b Shanaka 2

Tim Paine not out 1

Extras: (2lb, 5w, 1nb) 8

TOTAL: (for 6 wickets) 187

Overs: 20.

Fall of wickets: 1-79, 2-128, 3-179, 4-180, 5-182, 6-184

Did not bat: Pat Cummins, Adam Zampa, Jhye Richardson.

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 4-0-35-2 (1nb 1w), Nuwan Kulasekara 4-0-40-0 (1w), Vikum Sanjaya 3-0-34-0 (1w), Seekkuge Prasanna 3-0-25-1, Milinda Siriwardana 1-0-12-0, Asela Gunaratne 1-0-12-0 (2w), Dasun Shanaka 4-0-27-2.

Continued below.

Related Content

Sri Lanka=

Dilshan Munaweera c Turner b Head 37

Upul Tharanga c Richardson b Faulkner 14

More Cricket

Kusal Mendis c Cummins b Richardson 14

Asela Gunaratne lbw b Zampa 4

Milinda Siriwardana c and b Faulkner 35

Chamara Kapugedera b Zampa 7

Dasun Shanaka lbw b Zampa 0

Seekkuge Prasanna c Richardson b Faulkner 12

Nuwan Kulasekara not out 8

Lasith Malinga run out 1

Vikum Sanjaya run out 5

Extras: (2lb, 7w) 9

TOTAL: (all out) 146

Overs: 18.

Fall of wickets: 1-41, 2-68, 3-69, 4-76, 5-91, 6-91, 7-120, 8-138, 9-140, 10-146.

Bowling: Ashton Turner 2-0-15-0 (1w), Jhye Richardson 3-0-38-1 (2w), Pat Cummins 3-0-20-0 (2w), James Faulkner 3-0-20-3 (1w), Moises Henriques 1-0-10-0, Adam Zampa 4-0-25-3, Travis Head 2-0-16-1 (1w)

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Result: Australia won by 41 runs.

Series: Sri Lanka won 2-1.

Umpires: Paul Wilson, Australia, and Mick Martell, Australia.

TV umpire: Simon Fry, Australia. Match referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production apcf03 at 23 Feb 2017 01:46:42 Processing Time: 2205ms