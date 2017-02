CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand (AP) " New Zealand beat South Africa by six runs in the second one-day cricket international at Hagley Oval on Wednesday to level the five-match series at 1-1:

New Zealand 289-4 (Ross Taylor 102 not out, James Neesham 71 not out; Dwaine Pretorius 2-40) def. South Africa 283-9 (Quinton de Kock 57, Dwaine Pretorius 50; Trent Boult 3-63).