Grant Elliott six completes thrilling Pakistan Super League win

Grant Elliott has once again proven he's the man to step up in the most dramatic moments after hitting a six to complete a thrilling one-wicket win in the Pakistan Super League in Sharjah this morning.

And he added a bit of swagger to his reputation by dropping his bat in celebration, mimicking the popular 'drop the mic' move.

Elliott's Lahore Qalandars looked to be cruising, needing 12 runs off the final two overs with four wickets in hand in their chase of Islamabad United's 145 for eight.

However wickets started falling around the former Black Caps all-rounder who famously send New Zealand into the 2015 Cricket World Cup final with a match-winning six off South Africa's Dale Steyn.

Elliott was on strike with Lahore needing six off the final five balls, and just one wicket to spare. He then launched former Pakistan great Mohammad Sami into the stands to complete the narrow win.

Elliott finished on 26 from 17 balls. Teammate and former Black Caps skipper Brendon McCullum made 11 at the top of the order while Umar Akmal top-scored with 66.

The Qalandars now sit second on the Super League standings with three wins and three defeats.

