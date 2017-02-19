Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn's rape trial begins

Northern Districts cricketer Scott Kuggeleijn had "reasonable grounds" to believe the woman he's accused of raping consented, says his lawyer.



The 25-year-old faces a charge of sexual violation by way of rape after the alleged incident in the complainant's Hamilton East flat on May 17, 2015.

He is on trial in front of a jury today in the Hamilton District Court.

Defence counsel Philip Morgan, QC, said the sex was consensual.

"The defence case is that the complainant did consent to the act of intercourse that took place. Regretted later, no doubt.

"He believed that he was having intercourse with a consenting partner and he had reasonable grounds for thinking that."

He urged the jury to keep in mind the credibilty of witnesses, "somebody telling the truth as opposed to gilding over the awkward parts".

But Crown prosecutor Jacinda Foster said that although they kissed and touched each other, "sexual intercourse with this man is not what she wanted".

"She told him, he didn't listen," Foster submitted.

Foster said that both Kuggeleijn and the woman first met at a party in Silverdale where they began drinking before going into town.

After a short time at a city bar, the pair taxi'd to the woman's flat.

Continued below.

Related Content WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange talks cats and other tame topics Man dies during off-road trail ride in Manawatu Freedom campers park up at unoccupied holiday homes

The alleged incident occurred the next morning when the complainant will say Kuggeleijn got on top of her, pinned her arms down, told her to "shoosh" and had sex with her, despite her saying no earlier in the night and that morning.

She told the jury they will later hear about a text that Kuggeleijn sent to the complainant later in the day after the alleged incident.

"You will hear about a text that [says] he had heard she felt pressured to have sex and apologised to her, describing his behaviour as 'very persistent'."

The case didn't come down to unravelling complicated facts or law. Rather, credibility. "The issues are findings of credibility," said Foster.

"Effectively the key to your assessment ... will be whether you have determined about the credibilty of the witness. The truthfulness and reliability of the witnesses that you hear."

A jury of six men and six women was selected when the case was called in court this morning.

The trial, which is being overseen by Judge David Wilson, QC, is set down for five days.

In advising the jury earlier, the judge canvassed the issue of consent which is an integral part of the trial.

He said it was still consent if it was given but regretted later, and also still applied if it was given while the complainant was under the influence of alcohol.

Kuggeleijn is being supported in court by family, including his father, Chris, who is a former New Zealand cricketer.

Kuggeleijn has played cricket previously for Wellington but returned to his home town of Hamilton three years ago to play for the Northern Districts Knights.

- NZ Herald