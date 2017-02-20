Scoreboard in the 2nd Twenty20 international between Australia and Sri Lanka at Geelong

GEELONG, Australia (AP) " Scoreboard Sunday after the second Twenty20 International between Australia and Sri Lanka at Kardinia Park:

Michael Klinger c Dickwella b Sanjaya 43

Aaron Finch c & b Sanjaya 12

Ben Dunk b Gunaratne 32

Moses Henriques not out 56

Travis Head c Dickwella b Kulasekara 4

Ashton Turner c Siriwardana b Prasanna 7

James Faulkner lbw Malinga 1

Tim Paine lbw Malinga 7

Pat Cummins b Kulasekara 3

Andrew Tye lbw Kulasekara 0

Jhye Richardson b Kulasekara 0

Extras: (5lb 3w) 8

TOTAL: (All out) 173

Overs: 20. Batting time: 95 minutes

Fall of wickets: 1-18, 2-63, 3-113, 4-121, 5-134, 6-144, 7-162, 8-169, 9-173, 10-173.

Continued below.

Related Content Kraft wins ski flying World Cup, Schlierenzauer injured World champ Melbardis wins 1st 4-man bobsled race of season The Latest: Iranian researcher turned away, arrives at JFK

Bowling: Lasith Malinga 4-0-31-2, Nuwan Kulasekara 4-0-31-4 (2w), Vikam Sanjaya 4-0-32-2 (1w), Dilshan Munaweera 1-0-22-0, Asela Gunaratne 3-0-26-1, Seekkuge Prasanna 4-0-26-1.

Niroshan Dickwella c Paine b Faulkner 14

Upul Tharanga c Richardson b Turner 4

Dilshan Munaweera c Paine b Tye 10

Kusal Mendis c Paine b Richardson 5

Asela Gunaratne not out 84

Milinda Siriwardana c Turner b Tye 0

Chamara Kapugedera c Dunk b Cummins 32

Seekuge Prasanna c Head b Faulkner 7

Nuwan Kulasekara c Klinger b Tye 12

Lasith Malinga not out 1

Extras: (2lb, 5w) 7

TOTAL: (For 8 wickets) 176

Overs: 20. Batting time: 101 minutes.

Did not bat: Vikum Sanjaya.

Fall of wickets: 1-5, 2-22, 3-27, 4-40, 5-40, 6-92, 7-119, 8-160.

Bowling: Ashton Turner 2-0-15-1, Pat Cummins 3-0-28-1 (1w), James Faulkner 4-0-32-2, Jhye Richardson 3-0-24-1, Andrew Tye 4-0-37-3 (1w), Moses Henriques 4-0-38-0 (3w).

Toss: Sri Lanka.

Series: Sri Lanka clinches 3-game series 2-0.

Umpires: Simon Fry and Sam Nogajski. Australia

TV Umpire: Paul Wilson, Australia. Match Referee: Jeff Crowe, New Zealand.