Cricket: South Africa favourites at halfway stage

By David Leggat, in Hamilton

For the second time in as many matches, New Zealand's batting was undone largely by one South African bowler as they were restricted to 207 for seven in the first ODI at Seddon Park today.

Had it not been for an entertaining unbroken eighth wicket stand between Colin de Grandhomme and Tim Southee of 51 in 23 balls things would have been far grimmer.

Having been sent in and the game trimmed to a 34-over contest by persistent rain through the morning and early afternoon, New Zealand were in early trouble and were unable to get a permanent foothold in the innings as a string of wickets undermined their efforts.

At Eden Park in the sole T20 international on Friday night, legspinner Imran Tahir shot through the bottom half of New Zealand's innings, taking five wickets in 15 balls as the hosts were rolled for 107.

The early damage that night was done by tall seamer Chris Morris and he was the main man today as he had New Zealand wobbling at 82 for four, all four wickets in Morris' back pocket.

Morris would rather forget his last over, the 34th tonight, when de Grandhomme and Southee smeared 25 runs.

With fast bowling ace Dale Steyn in a long recuperation period after breaking a bone in his shoulder, and Morne Morkel coming right over a bulging disc in his back, the search is on for quality replacements with the Champions Trophy coming up in June.

Morris can't be accused of not grabbing his chance.

He had out-of-sorts opener Tom Latham lbw for a second consecutive duck; Dean Brownlie neatly caught on the mid wicket fence by Farhaan Behardien for 31; induced a return catch from Ross Taylor for one and Neil Broom badly mistimed an attempted hook at a short ball, and was gone for two.

Continued below.

Related Content Live Updates: New Zealand v South Africa, 1st ODI Chris Rattue: Ross Taylor was right, he was made for that T20 job Cricket: Fabulous Fulton steers Canterbury to Ford Trophy title

Broom's dismissal meant the 29-year-old from Pretoria had tour figures of 8-1-34-6 at that point.

Kane Williamson stood firm through the troubles.

He passed 50 for the 28th time in ODIs off 48 balls and played resourcefully in testing conditions where the ball frequently held up on a surface, which has had its share of water in the last week.

However he fell to left arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi, trying to cut and edging the ball onto his stumps, to his chagrin.

Lefthanders Jimmy Neesham and Mitchell Santner put on 28 in 35 balls but it was all a bit laboured.

Santner was caught behind off Kagiso Rabada for his 50th ODI wicket. Neesham had a ball from Rabada come onto him too fast and he lobbed a catch to the wicketkeeper.

Then the heavy hitters put some sting into the tail of the innings.

It still looked too small a total to challenge a strong South African batting lineup.

Morris finished with four for 62 off his seven overs, Rabada had two for 31 and Shamsi one for 39 off seven.

A win tonight would give South Africa 12 on the trot, equaling their previous best record in 2005.

- NZ Herald