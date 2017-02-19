2:23pm Sun 19 February
Rain delays start of exhibition Clash at Daytona

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) " The first official NASCAR event of Speedweeks has been delayed by rain at Daytona International Speedway.

The rain began during driver introductions Saturday night for the exhibition race. The Clash is the first event leading into the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.

Brad Keselowski is slated to start from the pole in a race comprised primarily of pole winners from last season. Dale Earnhardt Jr. is being replaced by Alex Bowman in the race because Earnhardt felt Bowman earned the right by substitute driving for Earnhardt last season. Earnhardt missed the second half of the year with a concussion.

Earnhardt is instead an analyst for this race for Fox Sports.

