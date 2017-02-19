Live Updates: New Zealand v South Africa, 1st ODI

Join us here for live coverage of today's ODI between New Zealand and South Africa in Hamilton.

Today's opener to the ODI series against South Africa at Seddon Park shapes as a pivotal match for New Zealand.

It's all very well saying Friday night's 78-run shellacking in the sole T20 international at Eden Park bears little resemblance to the five-game ODI series, but try telling South Africa that.

Both T20/test skipper Faf du Plessis and ODI captain AB de Villiers have stressed the point it mattered to their team, setting a line in the sand. Standards must now be maintained after such an impressive start.

Follow our live updates here:

- NZ Herald