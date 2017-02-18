Cricket: Delayed start expected in Hamilton

It's unlikely the ODI between the Black Caps and South Africa in Hamilton will get underway on time.

Rain has been falling over Seddon Park since early this morning, though better weather is forecast for early afternoon.

The Black Caps sent out a weather update this morning at 10.15am saying:

Currently raining in Hamilton and the Seddon Park covers remain on. Looks like forecasted patch of rain has arrived early. Hopefully, anticipated fine spell will too. Seddon Park and Eden Park have assisted each other in terms of sharing equipment and, as a result, two "whale" super-soppers are being employed to keep on top of any rain we get. Optimistic of play, weather-permitting.

Play is scheduled to start a 2pm.

- NZ Herald