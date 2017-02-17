11:23pm Fri 17 February
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

New Zealand vs South Africa scoreboard

AUCKLAND, New Zealand (AP) " Scoreboard Friday in the Twenty20 cricket international between New Zealand and South Africa at Eden Park:

Hashim Amla c Bruce b Wheeler 62

Quinton de Kock c Santner b Boult 0

Faf du Plessis lbw b de Grandhomme 36

A.B. de Villiers c Wheeler b de Grandhomme 26

J.P. Duminy run out 29

Farhaan Berhardien c Anderson b Boult 8

Chris Morris not out 13

Wayne Parnell not out 0

Extras (4b,4lb,3w) 11

TOTAL (for six wickets) 185

Overs: 20. Batting time: 86 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-15, 2-102, 3-123, 4-145, 5-171, 6-181.

Did not bat: Andile Phehlukwayo, Dane Paterson, Imran Tahir.

Bowling: Trent Boult 4-0-8-2, Ben Wheeler 4-0-49-1, Tim Southee 4-0-47-0 (2w), Mitchell Santner 4-0-40-0, Colin de Grandhomme 3-0-22-2 (1w), Colin Munro 1-0-11-0.

Glenn Phillips c de Kock b Morris 5

Kane Williamson c Parnell b Phehlukwayo 13

Colin Munro b Morris 0

Continued below.

Related Content

Tom Bruce b Tahir 33

Corey Anderson c de Kock b Phelukwayo 6

Colin de Grandhomme c Duminy b Tahir 15

More Cricket

Luke Ronchi c de Kock b Tahir 0

Mitchell Santner c Amla b Phehlukwayo 5

Ben Wheeler b Tahir 6

Tim Southee b Tahir 20

Trent Boult not out 1

Extras (1lb,2w) 3

TOTAL (all out) 107

Overs: 14.5. Batting time: 72 minutes.

Fall of wickets: 1-10, 2-10, 3-38, 4-55, 5-60, 6-60, 7-68, 8-80, 9-106, 10-107.

Bowling: Chris Morris 3-1-10-2, Dane Paterson 2-0-13-0, Wayne Parnell 3-0-40-0 (1w), Andile Phehlukwayo 3-0-19-3 (1w), Imran Tahir 3.5-0-24-5.

Toss: New Zealand.

Umpires: Chris Brown and Wayne Knights, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Shaun Haig, New Zealand. Match referee: Javagal Srinath, India.

Result: South Africa won by 78 runs.

This story has been automatically published from the Associated Press wire which uses US spellings

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 18 Feb 2017 01:17:21 Processing Time: 21ms