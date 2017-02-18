Cricket: Canterbury aim to add to one-day title record

Canterbury will chase a 14th Ford Trophy one-day title to enhance their fine record when they face Wellington for the second time in a week at Rangiora today.

That is the most 50-over crowns for any of the six provinces but it's been a decade since their last success.

Canterbury, who were also the inaugural champions in 1971-72, beat Wellington in the first preliminary final at Hagley Oval by 27 runs and will figure they're a big chance to back that up. Their captain, former international Andrew Ellis, will play his 110th match for Canterbury with a broken thumb.

Wellington won the T20 Super Smash title to ensure they have a slice of silverware out of the summer. They were also top qualifiers into the playoffs for the 50-over event.

They've had good success out of their lower order batsmen such as hard-hitting Matt Taylor and veteran Luke Woodcock this season, but they'll be without wicketkeeper Luke Ronchi, now on international duty.

They also have offspinner Jeetan Patel, who can top Ellis' record. The final will be his 199th match in the competition for Wellington.

Wellington might fancy they have an edge in terms of recent matchplay.

Having lost the first preliminary final to Canterbury, they then had their second bite at the final on Wednesday when they beat Central Districts by five wickets at the Basin Reserve.

Ageless opener Michael Papps got 80 that day, while Taylor and Woodcock put on an unbroken 59 to see the job done.

