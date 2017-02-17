Cricket: Boult's brilliance helps Black Caps restrict Proteas

Deciding the man-of-the-match tonight at Eden Park proved clear cut, and could be awarded before a ball was bowled.

It was a miracle any cricket was played in the T20 series appetiser between New Zealand and South Africa, given the rain in Auckland over the past couple of days.

So the gong goes to turf manager Blair Christiansen, his staff and the park's sand-based soil, who worked tirelessly to prepare the ground for action.

Their efforts enabled 22 players and thousands of fans to engage in a game which had no right to be played after the deluge. The MetService recorded 52.8mm - more than two inches for empirical stalwarts - fell in the previous 48 hours.

Seen through a wider entertainment lens, the Auckland public got value for their disposable income, and the service sector benefitted too, be it Eden Park food stalls or the restaurants and bars nearby.

Hopefully somebody sends a packed chilly bin to Christiansen and his team to enjoy once the summer finally arrives.

This writer arrived at the ground at 11am for a spot of reconnaissance on where the day might head by 7pm.

The sieve of an outfield was not sodden under foot. In a further ode to optimism, twin mowers trimmed the acreage inside the 30m circle; the equivalent of turning a hipster beard to executive stubble with a wet shave under leaden skies.

New Zealand Cricket issued what seemed a bold statement, saying: "Covers off. Block and outfield in good shape. Ground draining well. Optimistic of play, weather-permitting."

They were right to place faith in their curator.

The Eden Park groundstaff's efforts further highlighted the debacle at Napier earlier this month, when the second match of the Chappell-Hadlee one-day series against Australia was washed out despite the rain finishing 15 minutes before the scheduled 2pm start.

The meticulous efforts from groundsman Phil Stoyanoff to get the pitch into mint condition were betrayed by puggy soil.

The fourth ODI against South Africa was subsequently moved from Napier to Hamilton and an expensive re-lay of turf is required.

Disgruntlement built steadily among patrons to a point which could not be appeased by beer, hot dogs, or pottles of chips.

Tonight, pleasant surprise laced the train journey from Britomart to Kingsland that any spectacle would be seen.

What's more, the drop-in pitch offered something for both sides in the first innings with South Africa making 185 for six, the fourth highest T20I total at the venue. Hashim Amla top scored with 62 off 43 balls. Trent Boult's figures of two wickets for eight runs from four overs were the most economical by a New Zealand pace bowler in the format.

