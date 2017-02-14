Cricket: Black Caps ODI match moved from McLean Park to Hamilton

By David Leggat

Napier's ground issues have come home to roost; the fourth ODI against South Africa, scheduled for McLean Park, has been moved to Hamilton.

The game on March 1 had a major question mark over it after the Chappell Hadlee ODI against Australia in Napier at the start of February was abandoned without a ball bowled due to a waterlogged outfield.

It is the third game to be washed out in Napier since 2013.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the latest fiasco has highlighted a need for urgent remedial work on McLean Park's turf, drainage and irrigation system.

New Zealand Cricket and the Napier City Council have agreed it is best to avoid ''an unacceptable risk" of a repeat failure.

NZC chief operating officer Anthony Crummy said the findings of the investigation left few options open but the one agreed.

"There have been shortcomings identified in McLean Park's drainage and irrigation system which need to be remedied before we can be confident of avoiding what happened in the Chappell-Hadlee fixture," he said.

"The investigation concludes that drought conditions in the Hawke's Bay necessitated significant levels of watering in the days leading up to the match which, combined with a limited drainage infrastructure and rain on match-day, resulted in a worst-case scenario."

Seddon Park is also hosting the opening ODI against South Africa in the five-game series on Sunday.

- NZ Herald