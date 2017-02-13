Black Caps maestro Ross Taylor awaits T20 explanation

Ross Taylor awaits a review at the end of the season to gauge his chances of regaining a place in the New Zealand Twenty20 cricket side.

Speaking to Radio Sport's Martin Devlin, Taylor said he had been given no written or verbal communication on what he needed to do to earn back the No. 4 spot he has filled in all forms for the Black Caps for the majority of the past decade.



Since his recovery from surgery to remove a pterygium from his left eye late last year, Taylor has scored 40 or more in six of his eight innings across all formats. He has scored 463 runs at an average of 66.14.

He was asked whether he was the best player to fill the T20 No. 4 spot on form, with Tom Bruce and Corey Anderson sharing the role against Bangladesh.

"It's the best I've seen ball for a long time," Taylor replied. "I think I underestimated how bad my eye was beforehand and how much it has improved over a small period.

"My right eye was so dominant. [The deterioration] is just a gradual thing as you get older, that's what I put it down to. After the medical procedure, my eyes have improved from a couple of months ago - I'm very happy [with the operation].

"As a batsman, all those one per centers are important, because they can be the difference between seeing the ball well or nicking off."

The 32-year-old's conversations with selectors Mike Hesson and Gavin Larsen had been kept to a minimum.

"He [Hesson] just said I'm not in the team, so he's hasn't really said anything else.

"I asked the question, when I got dropped for Bangladesh. You've got to respect their decision, and for this match [the solitary T20 against South Africa on Friday] I heard I wasn't selected and didn't ask any more questions.

"The selectors are there to do a job and my job's to play good cricket when selected. I enjoy playing all formats and hope to score some runs on Sunday [in the first ODI at Hamilton]."

The selectors' have picked sides that have won New Zealand each of the 12 home matches across all formats this summer, including three T20s against Bangladesh.

Taylor expected more clarity on his T20 future at the end of the season.

"I'm not a person to come out and throw my hands around. I just want to play for my country, but if you're not selected, it's your livelihood, so you've got to go somewhere else, I guess."

Taylor said he was looking to play international cricket until the 2019 World Cup and possibly beyond.​

