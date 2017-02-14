Joe Root appointed England Test captain as replacement for Alastair Cook

Joe Root says he is honoured, privileged and very excited after being named England's new Test captain this morning.

As Telegraph Sport exclusively revealed, talks between Strauss and Root took place over the weekend and he accepted the new role shortly afterwards.

He takes over the England team just over four years since making his debut as a player in India.

Strauss, the team director, chose Root after canvassing the opinion of other senior players including Stuart Broad, James Anderson, Moeen Ali and Jos Buttler.

"It is a huge honour to be given the England Test captaincy," said Root, who will hold his first press conference on Wednesday. "I feel privileged, humbled and very excited.

"We have a very good group of players and I'm looking forward to leading them out in the summer, building on Alastair's achievements and making the most of our talents in the years ahead.

What a journey this man has been on! From boy to England Test captain.#YourYorkshire pic.twitter.com/0lwV7tRtPe — Yorkshire CCC (@YorkshireCCC) February 13, 2017

"The senior guys in the changing room play a very influential role and whilst there's a natural progression for me it's a huge support to know that they are there to help and advise."

This pic was after he scored a (rare) goal in but it works- Congrats Captain Root! #England pic.twitter.com/h4wmdk86c9 — Stuart Broad (@StuartBroad8) February 13, 2017

Ben Stokes has been named vice-captain as the new generation of England players takes over formal leadership roles.

Root's promotion has been expected ever since Alastair Cook signalled he could be standing down at the end of the India tour.

Cook was given time to consider his decision as Strauss did not want Root to be distracted by the Test captaincy during the one day series in India. Cook stood down last Monday, just a couple of days after the one-day team returned.

Strauss met with Root last Thursday along with James Whitaker, the chairman of selectors, and spoke on a conference call with Trevor Bayliss, the England coach, who is at home in Australia.

- Daily Telegraph UK