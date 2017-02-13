India v Bangladesh Test Scoreboard

10:39pm Mon 13 February
HYDERABAD, India (AP) " Scoreboard Monday at the end of the one-off test between India and Bangladesh at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium:

India, 1st Innings 687-6 dec.

Bangladesh, 1st Innings 388

India, 2nd Innings: 159-4 dec

Bangladesh, 2nd Innings:

(Overnight 103-3)

Tamim Iqbal c Kohli b Ashwin 3

Soumya Sarkar c Rahane b Jadeja 42

Mominul Haque c Rahane b Ashwin 27

Mahmudullah c Kumar b Sharma 64

Shakib Al Hasan c Pujara b Jadeja 22

Mushfiqur Rahim c Jadeja b Ashwin 23

Sabbir Rahman lbw b Sharma 22

Mehedi Hasan Miraz c Saha b Jadeja 23

Kamrul Islam Rabbi not out 3

Taijul Islam c Rahul b Jadeja 6

Taskin Ahmed lbw b Ashwin 1

Extras: (4b, 7lb, 3nb) 14

Total: (all out) 250

Overs: 100.3. Minutes: 377.

Fall of wickets: 1-11, 2-71, 3-75, 4-106, 5-162, 6-213, 7-225, 8-242, 9-249, 10-250.

Bowling: Bhuvneshwar Kumar 8-4-15-0, Ravichandran Ashwin 30.3-10-73-4, Ishant Sharma 13-3-40-2 (3nb), Umesh Yadav 12-2-33-0, Ravindra Jadeja 37-15-78-4.

Umpires: Marais Erasmus, South Africa, and Joel Wilson, West Indies.

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney, New Zealand.

Match Referee: Andy Pycroft, Zimbabwe.

Toss: Won by India.

