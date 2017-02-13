Hilton Cartwright named in PM's XI to play Sri Lanka

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) " Allrounder Hilton Cartwright has another chance to impress the Australia selectors after being named to replace George Bailey in the Prime Minister's XI which will play Sri Lanka in a Twenty20 warmup match at Manuka Oval on Wednesday.

Bailey has been forced to withdraw from the composite team with a hamstring injury suffered in the latest round of the domestic Sheffield Shield competition.

Cartwright, 24, made his test debut for Australia against Pakistan in Sydney last month and was Man of the Match in West Australia's Shield match against Tasmania which ended Sunday.

National selector Greg Chappell said "while it's disappointing to lose George through injury, this is another exciting opportunity for Hilton."

The warmup match prepares Sri Lanka for a three-match Twenty20 series against Australia.